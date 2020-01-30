Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $123.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.69. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after acquiring an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 368,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

