Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu Sells 21,231 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $2,693,152.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,664,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cynthia Hoff Trochu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

