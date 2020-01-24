Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

TXN stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,606,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,617. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 141,154 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

