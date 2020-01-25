Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $164.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.52. 5,573,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $7,398,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,370,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

