Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,730,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,317. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $124.73. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

