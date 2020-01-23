Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) vs. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $15.78 billion 7.90 $5.58 billion $5.42 24.60 Rambus $401.10 million 3.99 -$157.96 million $0.76 18.89

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Texas Instruments and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 2 14 9 0 2.28 Rambus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $122.05, suggesting a potential downside of 8.47%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Texas Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 35.10% 58.00% 29.01% Rambus -20.91% -0.30% -0.22%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Rambus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.