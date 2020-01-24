Texas Instruments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 3,934 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $134.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

