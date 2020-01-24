Texas Instruments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 40,019 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 985% compared to the typical volume of 3,690 put options.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $134.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

