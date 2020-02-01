Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $947.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $9.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Texas Pacific Land Trust an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $755.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $565.10 and a 52 week high of $915.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $770.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $688.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $668.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,757.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 2,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

