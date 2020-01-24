Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $937.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $751.23. 9,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,749. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $565.10 and a 12 month high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $759.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.00. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The business had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 51 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $647.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,024.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,303 shares of company stock worth $1,653,455 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

