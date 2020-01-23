Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $112,586.12 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $781.94 per share, with a total value of $105,561.90.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

On Friday, December 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $765.92 per share, with a total value of $31,402.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 41 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $708.12 per share, with a total value of $29,032.92.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $766.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $757.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.22. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $565.10 and a twelve month high of $915.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Read More: Resistance Level