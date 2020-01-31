Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks