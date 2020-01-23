Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXRH. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. 28,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

