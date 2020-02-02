Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

