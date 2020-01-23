Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. 1,133,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,751. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

