Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Short Interest Update

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 212.1% from the December 31st total of 615,100 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Textainer Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Textainer Group has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $554.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textainer Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Textainer Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

