Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,682,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 461% from the previous session’s volume of 299,820 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $590.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Textainer Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Textainer Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

