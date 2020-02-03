Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Textron posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

