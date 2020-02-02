Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $54.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

