Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.94, but opened at $45.70. Textron shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 3,707,933 shares.

The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

