TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading 1.1% Higher

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) shares traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.18, 1,390 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TFI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29.

TFI International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks