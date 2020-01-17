TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$45.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$36.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.11.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.79 per share, with a total value of C$563,310.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,238,451.71.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

