TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 265,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.18. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $67,620.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

