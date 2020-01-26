TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. 2,021,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,030. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)