Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Thai Oil Public has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

