The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) ROIC Quality Score Moves to -5.526686

Investors are keeping a close eye on The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares after notable recent movement. The stock has a current six month price index of 1.22177. The six month price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio over one represents an increase in the stock price over the six month time frame. A ratio under one shows that the price has lowered over that particular timeframe.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has a current MF Rank of 7481. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is 0.051072. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Further, we can see that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.057170 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.00514. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is 27.344500. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is 20.782500. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 25.688800.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has a Value Composite score of 74. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 58.