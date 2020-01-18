The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

