The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.92

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 89406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

