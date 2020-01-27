The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CG. UBS Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

CG stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

