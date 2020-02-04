The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith Sells 32,808 Shares

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs

