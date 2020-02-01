The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Receives $57.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE KO opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

