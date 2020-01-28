The Coca-Cola (KO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

