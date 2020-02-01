The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

