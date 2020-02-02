The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NYSE KO opened at $58.40 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 84,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

