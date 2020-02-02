The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

