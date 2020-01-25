The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola has outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to growth strategies. Its focus on consumer-centric innovation, solid core brand performance and improved execution in the marketplace is aiding performance. The company recently announced plans to fortify its Powerade sports drink brand with two flavors, to meet changing consumer preferences toward natural and organic products. Further, it boasts a robust trend of quarterly performances. The company’s revenues are benefiting from strength across all segments as well as growth in volume and price/mix. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area, which led to the expansion of retail value share. However, it expects adverse currency rates to significantly mar results in 2019 and beyond.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

KO opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

