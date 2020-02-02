The Coca-Cola’s (KO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NYSE:KO opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

