The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Shares Down 4.7%

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.45 and last traded at $57.45, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.92.

About The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S intends to operate in the offshore drilling service industry. The company is based in Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.

