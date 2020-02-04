The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.53. 3,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,529. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection