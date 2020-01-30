The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ENSG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.33. 213,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

In related news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $13,381,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,060,000 after acquiring an additional 229,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 359,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

