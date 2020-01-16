The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Update

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $101,137. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income