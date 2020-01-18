The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) versus Rhinebeck Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RBKB) Critical Comparison

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The First Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancshares 19.95% N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 11.98% 5.77% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The First Bancshares and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancshares $16.13 million 2.59 $2.98 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $38.91 million 3.21 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats The First Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, including one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, and home equity loans, as well as non-real estate loans, such as commercial business, agricultural business, and consumer loans; debit cards; safety deposit boxes; and online banking services, as well as invests in mortgage-back securities, government and agency securities, and other assets. The company serves customers through its home office and nine full service branches. First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.