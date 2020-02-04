The GEO Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%.

The GEO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 119.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

GEO stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

