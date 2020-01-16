The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,119,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,683,000 after buying an additional 386,641 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,627,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,261,000 after buying an additional 683,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 250,627 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,850. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

