The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Hackett Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Hackett Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $504.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks