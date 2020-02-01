The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HCKT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 376,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $462.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The Hackett Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,727,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,586.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 253,162 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,513 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

