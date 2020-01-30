The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

