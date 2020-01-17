The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) Trading 7.4% Higher

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 28,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of clean fuels, including liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; and engages in the conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste, as well as operation of natural gas refilling stations, aviation fuel storage facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures.

