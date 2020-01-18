The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IIT opened at GBX 568 ($7.47) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 551.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 521.64. The Independent Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.89). The company has a market cap of $310.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

