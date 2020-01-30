The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.59

News articles about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.19) on Thursday. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

